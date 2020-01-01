Apple is reportedly planning a Peloton-like fitness subscription

Earlier, we learned that Apple may be preparing “Apple One” subscription bundles that combine its existing services like Apple TV and Apple Music. However, it might also enter an all-new arena. The company is reportedly working on virtual fitness classes that would compete against offerings from Nike and Peloton, via an app for iPhone, iPad and Apple TV, according to Bloomberg.

Codenamed “Seymour,” the fitness subscriptions would be available as part of a higher-end bundle with other Apple services. It would offer classes that rival Nike’s Class Pass and Peloton, Bloomberg reported, so presumably that would include guided live and on-demand sessions. Apple isn’t likely to sell a bike (though you never know), so it might be closer to Class Pass with aerobic, yoga, kettle bells and other classes that have limited equipment requirements.