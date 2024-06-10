Apple may integrate Google's Gemini AI into iOS in the future

Apple is integrating GPT-4o, the large language model that powers ChatGPT into iOS 18, iPadOS 18 and MacOS Sequioa thanks to a partnership with OpenAI announced at WWDC, the company’s annual developer conference, on Monday. But shortly after the keynote ended, Craig Federighi, Apple’s senior vice president of software engineering said that the company might also bake in Gemini, Google’s family of large language model, into its operating systems.

“We want to enable users ultimately to choose the models they want, maybe Google Gemini in the future,” Federighi said in a conversation with reporters after the keynote. “Nothing to announce right now.”

The news is notable because even though Apple did mention plans to add more AI models into its operating system in the keynote, it didn’t mention Gemini specifically. Letting people choose the AI model they want on their devices instead of simply foisting one on them would give Apple devices a level of customization that none of its competitors like Google or Samsung have.

