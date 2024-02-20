Apple Music debuts a monthly version of its annual Replay feature

Apple Music is building on its annual Replay feature by offering a monthly version. The annual Replay playlist will still be available, but the monthly option should offer a more granular look at your listening history.

Simply visit replay.music.apple.com and sign in with the same Apple ID you use for Apple Music. You'll be able to view your top songs, albums and artists, as well as your personal milestones for each month. Apple will archive these stats as well, so you can revisit them later.

I don't exactly need Apple to tell me that I spent much of the last few weeks listening to Deacon Blue, Charlotte Cardin and Gang of Youths' blistering cover of LCD Soundsystem's "All My Friends" on repeat. Still, being able to revisit my February 2024 replay years from now should provide a nice little reminder as to what I was absorbing in this period of my life.