Apple teases a Music announcement as more 'Lossless' clues appear

An Apple teaser and newly discovered clues have reinforced the idea that Apple Music is about to launch a new HiFi tier, MacRumors has reported. On Apple's Music site, there's a 15-second video (bottom) displaying the Apple Music logo and message: "Get ready - music is about to change forever."

In addition, Designer Stijn de Vries discovered a pair of logos within the Apple Music website that show both "Lossless" and "Hi-Res Lossless" branding. Those could be used as badges for songs encoded with lossless audio streaming, as MacRumors points out.

Hmm look at what I found in the Apple Music website…. pic.twitter.com/Lb4HbQ6Nww — Stijn de Vries (@StijnDV) May 17, 2021

References to Lossless and Hi-Res Lossless music were also discovered yesterday within the source code of the Apple Music web app, as 9to5Mac reported. Those were found next to Dolby Atmos references, meaning that Apple Music may include not only higher-quality music, but 3D surround sound streaming as well.

All of that jibes with past rumors indicating that Apple is going to launch new Music features. The lossless and Dolby Atmos references were previously seen in iOS 14.6 beta code, and the term "lossless" (though not Dolby Atmos) also popped up on Apple Music for Android.

We're also expecting new third-generation AirPods with an in-ear design and removable ear tip options. That rumor is backed up by a number of sources, including reliable Apple manufacturing analyst Ming Chi-Kuo. All this could all pop up as early as tomorrow, May 18th, according to yet another rumor.