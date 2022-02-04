The free trial of Apple Music was quietly reduced to a single month

Since its debut in 2015, Apple Music has offered one of the more generous free trial periods in the streaming industry. As a first-time subscriber, you could use the platform to listen to music for free for up to three months before the company asked you to start paying. That’s no longer the case.

Igor Bonifacic / Engadget

In a change spotted by Japanese blog Mac Otakara and subsequently reported by MacRumors , Apple now offers a shorter one-month free trial in many countries where the service is available, including the US, Australia, Canada, United Kingdom and Japan. You can already see the change reflected on the Apple Music website. “One month free, then $9.99 per month,” the US portal says when you visit.

At the moment, Apple Music pricing remains the same, with the $5 per month Voice Plan as the most affordable way to access the platform’s library of tracks. The change broadly aligns Apple with competitors like Spotify, which, outside of promos, typically offer one-month free trials to new subscribers.