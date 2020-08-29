Apple resurrects its iPod 'Music Quiz' game for iOS 14

Apple is still feeling nostalgic for iPod games, it seems. The 9to5Mac team has discovered that iOS 14 brings back the classic Music Quiz game, where your device plays songs at random and asks you to name them and rack up a score. The company didn’t even need an app to do it — the entire game runs as a Shortcut under the “My Shortcuts” section.

Each session only lasts five rounds, but you can keep playing and share your score on social networks — something you couldn’t do on your iPod near the start of the century.