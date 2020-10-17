Latest in Entertainment

Apple Music TV is a 24-hour stream of music videos, shows and events

I want my MTV.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
23m ago
Apple Music TV
Apple

Apple has rolled out a free music video channel called Apple Music TV. It's available in the browse tab on both the Apple Music and Apple TV apps, or you can check it out on the web.

The channel will stream a curated selection of videos around the clock. Apple is kicking things off with a rundown of Apple Music's 100 most-streamed songs ever, based on US listening data — only users in the US will be able to watch it for now. Apple Music TV will also have music video premieres, live shows, chart countdowns and much more.

There are a couple of upcoming special events, including a release party of sorts on Thursday for Bruce Springsteen’s new album, Letter to You. Apple Music TV will stream blocks of Springsteen's best videos, and host a livestreamed fan event and an interview with Apple Music 1 host Zane Lowe. The service will also debut two videos on Friday at noon ET: Joji's “777” and “Gorgeous” by SAINt JHN.

Apple Music TV could be a fun way to recapture the magic of the old MTV, since that network hasn't really been about music for a long time. Fingers crossed that Apple will have its own version of TRL, too.

