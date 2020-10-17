Apple Music TV is a 24-hour stream of music videos, shows and events

Apple has rolled out a free music video channel called Apple Music TV. It's available in the browse tab on both the Apple Music and Apple TV apps, or you can check it out on the web.

The channel will stream a curated selection of videos around the clock. Apple is kicking things off with a rundown of Apple Music's 100 most-streamed songs ever, based on US listening data — only users in the US will be able to watch it for now. Apple Music TV will also have music video premieres, live shows, chart countdowns and much more.