Apple

Apple has designs to reinvent the driving experience with a new generation of CarPlay app, one that more deeply melds the forms and functionality between your vehicle's infotainment system and your iPhone. While the company is remaining tight lipped about what exactly this reimagined version of the app — those announcements will reportedly be teased out later in the year — but hinted that they would effectively make your phone the "core" of the in-cabin systems. Developing...

