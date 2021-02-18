Apple Pay will soon work on BART and other Bay Area transportation

You'll soon be able to pay for a ride on BART and 23 other transportation options in the Bay Area using your iPhone or your Apple Watch. The tech giant has announced that the Wallet app support for the Clipper card, the Bay Area's all-in-one reloadable transit card, is "coming soon." It doesn't have a rollout date for the compatibility yet, but it has launched a sign-up page where you could register your email address to get a notification when it becomes available.

After you add Clipper to the Wallet app and enable Express Transit, you'll be able to pay using your device without having to authenticate with your Face ID and Touch ID, or having to double-click the side button on the Apple Watch. You can use Apple Pay in some areas without Express Transit enabled, but you'll have to go through authentication every time. In San Francisco, for instance, you'll have to verify your identity with Face ID, Touch ID or your passcode to be able to ride SFMTA's cable car and other transit services using handheld card readers.

Apple Pay's Express Transit already works with various transit cards around the world, including Japan's Suica and Pasmo cards, as well as China's T-Union cards. In the US, it supports NYC's MTA card, Chicago's Ventra, LA's TAP card, Portland's Hop Fastpass and Washington, DC's SmarTrip.