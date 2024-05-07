Apple Pencil Pro adds squeeze, roll and haptic feedback to its bag of tricks

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

Alongside its lineup of new iPads, Apple revealed an overhauled Pencil today too. The Apple Pencil Pro has a new sensor in the barrel that accepts your squeezes. This action can do things like bring up tool palettes so you don't have to manually tap into them with your free hand. Apple says you can also use the gesture to activate shortcuts or and other actions. What's more, haptic feedback lets you know when the squeeze was accepted or when something you moved has snapped into place. Apple also added a roll gesture "for precise control" of whatever tool you're using, powered by a new gyroscope.

The new Apple Pencil works with Find My, so you'll have some extra assistance when you lose it. And, as always, the new version still pairs, charges and stores magnetically on iPad Pro. Apple says developers can make their own actions with the new gestures, so you can expect to see customizations based on the iPad apps you're using. Apple Pencil Pro works with the new iPad Air in addition to the new iPad Pro, so you have multiple Pencil options for the more affordable iPad.

Apple Pencil Pro is $129 and is up for pre-order today. It will ship next week.

