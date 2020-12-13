Apple puts another manufacturer on probation after India factory riot

Apple has once again put a manufacturer on probation over reported labor abuses. The company told TechCrunch in a statement that it has halted new contracts for Wistron after discovering pay issues at the contractor’s factory in the Narasapura industrial area in India. Rioting broke out at the iPhone plant on December 12th after workers complained of unpaid wages, long hours and poor conditions.
A preliminary Apple investigation found Wistron hadn’t implemented “proper working hour management processes,” leading to stalled pay for some workers between October and November.