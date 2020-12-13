Apple puts another manufacturer on probation after India factory riot

Wistron said it was addressing the complaints. In addition to bolstering its processes, it’s pulling an executive overseeing the company’s India business and instituting assistance programs and hotlines to ensure workers get help. Apple added that both its own staff and outside auditors would monitor Wistron’s work.

As with past labor issues, Apple only has limited control over working conditions at its suppliers. This comes roughly a year after the tech giant put Pegatron on notice, though, and isn’t a good look for a company that has tried to address labor violations for years. As much as overall conditions may have improved, these problems don’t appear to be going away any time soon.