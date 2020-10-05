Latest in Entertainment

Apple's movie store now has Disney movies in 4K

It took three years for 4K Disney movies to hit Apple's store.
Nathan Ingraham
1h ago
Apple TV 4K
Apple has offered 4K movies for rent and sale for three years now, something that came alongside the first Apple TV 4K hardware. But right off the bat, Disney was a holdout, and it has only offered its movies in lowly 1080p on Apple’s storefront since then. At least, until today: as noticed on Reddit (via 9to5Apple), Disney movies are now showing up as available in 4K with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

We’ll likely never know the reason for the holdout, or why things have changed today, but it’s good news for anyone who prefers to buy movies rather than just find them on a streaming service. Of course, Disney+ has been streaming the company’s catalog in 4K since it launched — it was the first place to stream the entire Star Wars saga in 4K, for example.

Unfortunately, while new purchases will by in 4K, it looks like Disney and/or Apple aren’t upgrading past purchases. A few people on Engadget’s staff have checked their libraries and their existing Disney purchases haven’t been upgraded to 4K yet, something Apple did with past purchases when it rolled out 4K back in 2017. It could just be that the upgrades haven’t hit our libraries yet, as this just appears to be rolling out today. We’re reaching out to Apple to clarify and will update this story if we hear anything.

