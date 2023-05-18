Apple pays $9.75 million to settle lawsuit over Powerbeats2 charging issues

Apple has agreed to pay $9.75 million to settle a class-action lawsuit over charging issues with its Powerbeats2 wireless earphones (via Apple Insider). Launched in 2017, the suit focused on the advertised claims of durability, sweat-resistance and battery life, alleging the earphones had a “design defect” that caused them to stop holding a charge after a short amount of time.

The plaintiffs also accused Apple of not repairing or replacing the devices within the one year warranty period. Apple denied all allegations, saying it’s only settling given the “risks, uncertainties, burden, and expense of continued litigation,” according to the agreement.