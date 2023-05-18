Latest in Gear

Image credit: Engadget

Apple pays $9.75 million to settle lawsuit over Powerbeats2 charging issues

The devices could stop charging after a short time.
Steve Dent, @stevetdent
1h ago
Comments
60 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Apple settles powerbeats2 lawsuit
Engadget

Apple has agreed to pay $9.75 million to settle a class-action lawsuit over charging issues with its Powerbeats2 wireless earphones (via Apple Insider). Launched in 2017, the suit focused on the advertised claims of durability, sweat-resistance and battery life, alleging the earphones had a “design defect” that caused them to stop holding a charge after a short amount of time.

The plaintiffs also accused Apple of not repairing or replacing the devices within the one year warranty period. Apple denied all allegations, saying it’s only settling given the “risks, uncertainties, burden, and expense of continued litigation,” according to the agreement.

Lawyers have begun notifying Powerbeats2 owners of the settlement by email. If that’s you, you’ll have until November 20th, 2020 to submit a claim. After that, the $9.75 million (minus lawyer fees and administrative costs, naturally), will be meted out to the applicants based on a point system. The lawyers estimate that $76 will go to those who can supply a proof of purchase or repair, with around $38 going to those who can’t (the PowerBeats2 price at launch was $200).

In this article: apple, powerbeats2, lawsuit, settlement, charging, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
60 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

‘Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’ gameplay footage surfaces in leaked videos

‘Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’ gameplay footage surfaces in leaked videos

View
Google promises better search results for recipes, jobs and shopping

Google promises better search results for recipes, jobs and shopping

View
WhatsApp debuts coronavirus fact-checking hub

WhatsApp debuts coronavirus fact-checking hub

View
Sony might send you an invite to pre-order the PS5

Sony might send you an invite to pre-order the PS5

View
NASA warns Moon base plans might slip by a year

NASA warns Moon base plans might slip by a year

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr