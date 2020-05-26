Apple stops updates for thousands of games in China’s App Store

Apple has suspended updates for thousands of games on its App Store in China because they lack a license from the Chinese government, The Financial Times reported. The company has faced mounting pressure from the Chinese government in recent weeks to comply with local regulations, including that all games show proof of a government granted license.

Apple’s biggest App Store market is China, according to The Financial Times, and most of the $16.4 billion App Store revenue in the country comes from games. Internet Content Provider licenses have been required for all paid-for apps, or those with in-app purchases, in China since 2016. Licenses are granted after a government review, and can be difficult to obtain.