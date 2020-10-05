Apple sues recycler for allegedly reselling 100,000 iPhones, iPads and Watches

Apple has filed a lawsuit against its former contractor GEEP Canada for allegedly reselling over 100,000 iPhones, iPads and Watches that were supposed to be disassembled and recycled. “At least 11,766 pounds of Apple devices left GEEP’s premises without being destroyed — a fact that GEEP itself confirmed,” the complaint reads, according to The Logic (via The Verge).
The problem was discovered after Apple audited over 500,000 iPhones, Watches and iPads between 2015 and 2017. It discovered that 18 percent of those devices (103,845 in total) were still accessing the internet through cellular networks. That doesn’t count WiFi-only devices, so the figure is likely much higher.