Latest in Gear

Image credit: Apple

Apple sues recycler for allegedly reselling 100,000 iPhones, iPads and Watches

GEEP Canada was supposed to dismantle them, instead.
Steve Dent, @stevetdent
1h ago
Comments
131 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Apple sues recycling firm GEEP for allegedly reselling devices meant for scrap
Apple

Apple has filed a lawsuit against its former contractor GEEP Canada for allegedly reselling over 100,000 iPhones, iPads and Watches that were supposed to be disassembled and recycled. “At least 11,766 pounds of Apple devices left GEEP’s premises without being destroyed — a fact that GEEP itself confirmed,” the complaint reads, according to The Logic (via The Verge).

The problem was discovered after Apple audited over 500,000 iPhones, Watches and iPads between 2015 and 2017. It discovered that 18 percent of those devices (103,845 in total) were still accessing the internet through cellular networks. That doesn’t count WiFi-only devices, so the figure is likely much higher.

Apple is seeking $31 million CAD ($22.7 million US) from its former partner. GEEP hasn’t denied the theft, but claims that three employees stoles the devices to benefit themselves, not the company. Apple countered that the employees were in fact GEEP’s senior executives.

Apple does market refurbished devices, but it won’t attempt to sell or allow to be sold any that don’t meet its safety or quality standards. “Products sent for recycling are no longer adequate to sell to consumers... and could cause serious safety issues,” the company told The Verge.

Nevertheless, right-to-repair groups have criticized Apple for its policies toward third-party repair shops and devices that are hard to fix. The company is moving some recycling in-house with machines called Dave and Daisy that can strip parts from 200 phones per hour to recover difficult-to-recycle components that might not otherwise be recycled. However, many critics believe that Apple and other electronics manufacturers should be focusing on re-use, not recycling, if we want to reduce the 53 million tonnes of e-waste produced in 2019 alone.

In this article: Apple, recycling, GEEP Canada, dismantling, reuse, lawsuit, iPhone, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
131 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Facebook's experimental Stories feature lets users cross-post to Instagram

Facebook's experimental Stories feature lets users cross-post to Instagram

View
Apple sues recycler for allegedly reselling 100,000 iPhones, iPads and Watches

Apple sues recycler for allegedly reselling 100,000 iPhones, iPads and Watches

View
Tesla camera hack shows how your EV might monitor driving habits

Tesla camera hack shows how your EV might monitor driving habits

View
Facebook leak hints at its defense against a government-ordered breakup

Facebook leak hints at its defense against a government-ordered breakup

View
PS5 hands-on demos showcase gameplay (but not the interface)

PS5 hands-on demos showcase gameplay (but not the interface)

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr