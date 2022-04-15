Apple has reportedly started testing nine Mac models with M2 chips

Apple may soon release a new set of Mac computers powered by the next generation of its homegrown chip. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the tech giant has started the widespread testing of at least nine Mac models with four different M2 chips, which suggests that Apple is gearing up to launch them. While it's not supposed to be public knowledge, Apple has been testing the machines using third-party apps from the App Store, and those applications' developer logs give us an idea of what to expect from the company's upcoming batch of computers.

One of the devices reportedly being tested is a MacBook Air with an M2 chip) that has eight CPU cores and 10 cores for graphics, up from eight in the current model. Previous reports suggest that the next MacBook Air will feature a major redesign, which may include a thinner frame, more ports and MagSafe charging. Apple is also apparently testing a couple of Mac minis powered by an M2 and an M2 Pro chip, as well as an entry-level M2 MacBook Pro with the same specifications as the aforementioned MacBook Air.

Apple just released its 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pros in October, but Gurman says the company has started testing new 14-inch and 16-inch laptops with 64GB of memory powered by M2 Pro and M2 Max chips. The M2 Max apparently has 12 CPU cores and 38 graphics cores, up from 10 and 32 in the current models. Finally, there's the new Mac Pro that will reportedly be powered by the M1 Ultra's successor. The M1 Ultra, which was just recently launched, is Apple's most robust chip yet and currently powers the Mac Studio. Gurman warns that there are no guarantees that the company will release all the models it's currently testing. That said, he believes the new MacBook Air and Mac mini, as well as the new entry-level MacBook Pro will be released sometime this year.