Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Apple

'For All Mankind' season 2 teaser introduces the Space Shuttle

Alternate history meets '80s spaceflight.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
3h ago
Comments
137 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

The Space Shuttle in 'For All Mankind' season 2
Apple

Apple committed to a second season of For All Mankind before the first even premiered, and it’s finally clear how the tech giant will follow up its alternative history of spaceflight. The company has premiered a teaser trailer (via Space.com) that has Ron Moore’s Apple TV+ series leaping into the 1980s, when the Space Shuttle was NASA’s shining star. Tensions with the Soviet Union haven’t improved, though — the clip suggest that militarization of space could prove a central problem.

There’s still no debut date for the new run, although a teaser suggests you won’t be waiting too long to hear more.

There’s a lot riding on the series. It was one of the highlights of an initially slim Apple TV+ lineup, and the catalog hasn’t grown that much in the several months since the service’s November launch. Apple needs to prove that it’s worth sticking with TV+ for the long term, and that means producing follow-up seasons that are at least as engaging as their predecessors.

In this article: Apple, Apple TV Plus, for all mankind, teaser, streaming, internet, Services, space, Spaceflight, Space Shuttle, sdcc2020, video, news, entertainment
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
137 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Researchers built robotic skin with a sense of touch

Researchers built robotic skin with a sense of touch

View
Doritos may have spoiled the next 'Call of Duty: Black Ops' game

Doritos may have spoiled the next 'Call of Duty: Black Ops' game

View
Google will replace Nest thermostats affected by 'w5' WiFi error

Google will replace Nest thermostats affected by 'w5' WiFi error

View
Dish subscribers lose access to local Scripps stations in channel dispute

Dish subscribers lose access to local Scripps stations in channel dispute

View
Major Galaxy Tab S7 leak hints at a smaller model without AMOLED

Major Galaxy Tab S7 leak hints at a smaller model without AMOLED

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr