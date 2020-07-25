'For All Mankind' season 2 teaser introduces the Space Shuttle

Apple committed to a second season of For All Mankind before the first even premiered, and it’s finally clear how the tech giant will follow up its alternative history of spaceflight. The company has premiered a teaser trailer (via Space.com) that has Ron Moore’s Apple TV+ series leaping into the 1980s, when the Space Shuttle was NASA’s shining star. Tensions with the Soviet Union haven’t improved, though — the clip suggest that militarization of space could prove a central problem.

There’s still no debut date for the new run, although a teaser suggests you won’t be waiting too long to hear more.