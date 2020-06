Apple announced a couple key changes for Apple TV at WWDC2020 today. Its focus with Apple tvOS 14 appears to be updates to gaming and a new picture-in-picture feature.

On the gaming side, Apple is expanding multi-user support. You’ll open the control center to switch between users and see your progress, achievements and friends. You can instantly resume games where you left off, and Apple is adding support for Xbox Elite and Xbox Adaptive Controllers.