Apple TV+ adds classic Peanuts specials in time for the holidays

Non-subscribers can watch the episodes for free for a limited time.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
16m ago
Charlie Brown Christmas
With the fall and winter holiday season around the corner, Apple TV+ is adding three Peanuts specials to its streaming lineup, and you’ll be able to watch them even if you don’t have an active subscription. Apple TV Plus subscribers can stream the first of three specials, It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown, starting today. As a non-subscriber, you can stream the episode over the Halloween weekend between October 30th and November 1st.

Then, on November 18th, Apple will start streaming A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving, before making it available to everyone between November 25th and November 27th. Lastly, A Charlie Brown Christmas starts streaming on December 4th. Oddly, it’s the only that won’t be free during the holiday it commemorates, with Apple making the episode free to watch between December 11th and December 13th.   

Keep in mind you don’t need an Apple device to watch the specials. In recent months, the company has made a point of bringing its redesigned TV app to a variety of third-party platforms, including, most recently, Sony TVs. But it’s also available on Samsung, LG and Roku TVs, as well as Amazon Fire devices. 

