Apple's latest acquisition uses AI to figure out what's in your videos

Add another AI startup to Apple’s growing list of 2020 acquisitions. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the company bought a firm called Vilynx earlier this year. The startup had been training an AI that could understand the content of a video by looking at its visual, audio and text cues. Vilynx used the capabilities of its technology to create tags that made videos more searchable. Apple reportedly paid 50 million to acquire the startup.

The company gave its usual boilerplate statement when news of one of its acquisitions comes out. “Apple buys smaller technology companies from time to time and we generally do not discuss our purpose or plans,” it said.