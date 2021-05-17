Apple's latest Pride-themed Watch bands are more representative

Since 2016, Apple has released a limited-edition, Pride-themed Watch band and face, and this year is no exception. The company just announced the 2021 Apple Watch Pride Edition, with two new straps and a watch face that'll be available to everyone through a forthcoming software update.

The first band is a take on the braided solo loop style, which is fitted to your wrist size and has no clasp or buckle. This year's band takes the traditional colors of the Pride rainbow and adds in more pulled from other Pride flags, like light blue, pink, and white for transgender and nonbinary people. It also includes black and brown coloring for the Black and Latinx communities. A new watch face is designed to match this band, with all the colors represented in a weave-like pattern. Like Apple's other braided solo loops, this one will cost $99.

Apple

There's also a $49 Pride Edition Nike Sport Loop which consists the six original Pride rainbow colors intermixed with white. There's a special Nike Pride face to go along with this band, as well.

Both bands are on sale now on Apple's website, and they'll be in stores on Tuesday, May 25th. Lest this feel like a purely capitalist play, Apple also notes that it is "building on its long-running financial support" for LGBTQ+ organizations including Encircle, Equality North Carolina, Equality Texas, Gender Spectrum, GLSEN, Human Rights Campaign, National Center for Transgender Equality, PFLAG National, SMYAL and The Trevor Project in the US, as well as ILGA World internationally.