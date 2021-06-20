Apple Watch Series 6 drops to $279 at Amazon and Best Buy

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

A new discount has hit the Apple Watch Series 6 Product Red Edition. Both Amazon and Best Buy have the 40mm GPS version for $279 right now, or $120 off its normal price. While not the all-time low of $249 that we saw for a brief moment back in April, this remains a great deal on Apple's most powerful smartwatch. Most other colors (that are in stock) are down to $329, which is $70 less than usual.

If you want the best wearable experience Apple has to offer, the Series 6 is the gadget to get. Its exterior looks almost identical to that of the Series 5, but Apple made some changes inside. It runs on an S6 chipset that's 20 percent faster than the processor in its predecessor. Indeed, the Series 6 feels zippier when you're wiping through watch faces and navigating between apps. The new processor efficiencies also help improve the Series 6's battery life a bit, and the Watch charges faster than before, too. In just a half hour, the Series 6 gained 51 percent power in our testing.

In addition to the array of sensors the Series 5 Watch had, the Series 6 adds a blood oxygen sensor for measuring oxygen saturation. Admittedly, this will be most useful for only a certain number of people, but it provides interesting health insights to everyone. We also appreciate the new native sleep tracking in watchOS 7, and the hand-washing timer feature that counts you down as you watch your hands. Apple will be expanding on the former in watchOS 8, too, to make it even more comprehensive.

We recommend the Apple Watch Series 6 to those that want all of the health tracking features Apple has to offer, or simply the most powerful wearable in the company's lineup. It's an easier buy when it's on sale like this, if you're comfortable with the red version. Those who don't need the extra health sensors and the always-on display could opt for the Apple Watch SE, which is also on sale right now at Amazon. An automatically applied coupon knocks $30 off some colors of the Watch SE, bringing them down to $240. This model gives you all of the core Apple Watch features like all-day fitness tracking, irregular heart rhythm alerts, fall detection, noise monitoring and more at a more affordable price.

