The Apple Watch Series 7 drops to $299 at Amazon

Just days before Apple’s September 7th event , Amazon has discounted the company’s Series 7 smartwatch. You can get the 41mm GPS model in “Starlight” for $299, down from $399. The $100 price drop represents the best discount on the 41mm model since it was on sale for $280 during Amazon Prime Day earlier this summer. Unfortunately, most other sizes and colors are either sold out or otherwise unavailable.

Engadget deputy reviews editor Cherlynn Low gave the Apple Watch Series 7 a score of 90 when she reviewed the wearable last fall. The Apple Watch was already one of the best fitness trackers you could buy going into 2021. The Series 7 merely made it better with a larger screen, faster charging and overnight respiratory tracking.

With Apple widely expected to announce the Series 8 at its event on Wednesday, you’re probably wondering whether it makes sense to buy a Series 7 at this point. For what it’s worth, most prerelease leaks have suggested the company doesn’t have many big upgrades planned for its next smartwatch. The Series 8 will reportedly include a new body temperature sensor capable of notifying you when you’re running a fever, but won’t ship with a faster processor or significantly better display. The company also reportedly plans to announce a new “Pro” variant of the Apple Watch, but that device is expected to cost more than the standard Series 8 models.

