Apple will reportedly announce new AirPods Pro on Wednesday

Updated iPhone and Watch models won’t be the only new devices at Apple's forthcoming “ Far Out ” event. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman , the company is also readying a set of second-generation AirPods Pro earbuds.

“The new AirPods Pro will update a model that first went on sale in October 2019,” Gurman writes in his latest Power On newsletter . “I reported last year that new AirPods Pro would arrive in 2022, and now I’m told that Wednesday will be their big unveiling.”

Rumors about the AirPods Pro 2 have been percolating for a few years. Back in 2020, Gurman wrote that Apple had tested a prototype with a more compact design that eliminated the stems so closely associated with the company’s earbuds. At one point, Apple was also reportedly considering adding more fitness-related features .

Turn on browser notifications to receive breaking news alerts from Engadget You can disable notifications at any time in your settings menu. Not now Turned on Turn on