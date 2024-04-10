Apple's 10th-gen iPad returns to a record low of $349

While the arrival of new iPad Pro and Air models seems imminent, rumor has it we won't be getting a classic update until next year. If you have no interest in waiting and want to explore some of the best iPads on the market, then the Apple 10th-generation iPad's current sale is for you. The 64GB Wi-Fi model is back down to its record-low price of $349 from $449 — a 22 percent cut. The discounted iPad is available right away in the blue version or for an extra dollar when applying a $79 coupon to the silver model.

Apple released its 10th-gen iPad in 2022 and garnered an 85 in our review. It offered a new look and features, with new design elements such as a 10.9-inch screen and a Touch ID moving to the lock button. It also offers a liquid retina display with a 2360x1640p resolution.

The 10th-gen iPad comes with an A14 chip — a step up from the ninth-gen's A13 but still not as strong as the M1 and M2 that power the iPad Air and Pro. It comes with a solid battery that lasts 11 hours and 45 minutes if you play iTunes movies on rotation and almost 10 hours when you're working with an attached keyboard.

