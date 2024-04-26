Apple's 13-inch MacBook Air with the M3 chip has never been cheaper

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

Apple's latest MacBook Air with the new M3 chip just hit its lowest price yet at Amazon. The retailer is taking $110 off the laptop's list price, which is $10 cheaper than the sale price of $999 its been hitting lately. That's not a huge difference, but still represents a new low for the two-month-old laptop. The discount applies to all four colorways of the entry-level 13-inch model, which gives you 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. If you need more memory, you can get the model with 16GB, which is down to $1,399, or $100 off, at Amazon and Best Buy.

We think the 13-inch MacBook Air with the M3 chip is the best laptop for most people and, unsurprisingly, it's also our top pick for the best MacBook you can buy. Engadget's Devindra Hardawar gave it a score of 90 in his review when the computer came out last month. It's slim and light yet sturdy, and the keyboard and trackpads are comfortable to use. The bright display is accurate and the battery will far outlast a typical workday. The new chip gives the notebook a performance boost according to our benchmark testing, though Devindra didn't feel a noticeable difference when it came to performing real-world tasks — loading apps, editing photos and multitasking was just as speedy using the previous MacBook Air with the M2 chip.

In fact, we noted when the M3 Air was released that the M2 model is now an even better buy — thanks to a permanent price cut and proven stellar performance. It's still part of Apple's official MacBook lineup and Engadget's Daniel Cooper points out, "the fact it’s available as the budget option is almost a flex." Right now the base level 13-inch MacBook Air with the M2 chip is down to $849 at Amazon. That's $150 off the list price and the lowest price we've tracked. If you don't need the absolute latest chip, it's a great buy right now.

