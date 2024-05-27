Apple's 16-inch MacBook Pro M3 Max is $250 off

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

The top-of-the-line MacBooks are undoubtedly expensive, so we're happy anytime there's a sale. Right now, Apple's 2023 MacBook Pro laptop with an M3 Max chip is touting a 7 percent price cut, dropping to $3,249 from $3,499. Yes, the device's 1TB of storage and 36GB of unified memory still require a large investment, but we'll gladly take the $250 in savings. This deal is running on Amazon and B&H, but if you want to bump things up to 48GB of unified memory, that model is down to $3,699 from $3,999 on Amazon — an 8 percent discount.

Apple's MacBook Pro with an M3 Max chip is great for anyone who needs a really powerful laptop, such as creatives, software engineers or developers. It offers a 16.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display and more than 1,000 nits of brightness for HDR content or up to 600 nits of brightness for SDR content. The MacBook Pro comes with one port for MagSafe charging, one for HDMI and three Thunderbolt 4 ones. Plus, it has an SDXC card slot and a headphone jack. Sound-wise, it has a three-mic array and a six-speaker system with Spatial Audio.

If a MacBook Pro isn't your thing, the new 15.3-inch MacBook Air with M3 chip is also on sale. The model is down to $1,199 from $1,299 — an 8 percent discount — and comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of memory. Apple recently released the 2024 MacBook Air 13-inch and 15-inch models with M3 chips. While they're not going to measure up completely to the Pro (the MacBook Air never does), it performed really well in our Cinebench R23 single-core and multi-core CPU tests, compared to its predecessor.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter and subscribe to the Engadget Deals newsletter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.