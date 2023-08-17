Apple's 3rd-gen AirPods drop to a record low of $140

The latest generation of Apple's AirPods have dropped back down to an all-time low price of $140 at Amazon, which is a decent $30 discount of their usual asking price. We've seen this discount before and the buds tend to sell out quickly when it appears, so you may not want to wait to snag the deal. The third-gen AirPods are a major improvement over their predecessors, with better sound, longer battery life and a more comfortable fit. Just note that they don't have active noise cancelation like the AirPods Pro. If those are the the buds you want, you can get them on sale for $199, also at Amazon.

The standard AirPods were released in 2021 and Engadget's Billy Steele gave them a score of 88 in his review, praising the big, immersive sound that comes courtesy of a custom driver and a high-dynamic-range amplifier. The H1 chip inside gives you access to hands-free Siri and fast pairing with iPhones. Even though they don't have ANC, they do offer spatial audio and Adaptive EQ which monitors and adapts the sound in real time. The fit is comfortable and this generation even adds water resistance so you can take them on a run or a walk in the rain.

A couple of the earbuds from Billy's guide to the best wireless earbuds are also on sale at Amazon right now, including Sennheiser's Momentum 3 buds. Usually $280, a steep 46 percent discount brings them down to $150. These are the runners up for the best option overall, and offer excellent sound and a high-end listening experience. They don't have as many features as our top pick, but they're also nearly $150 cheaper right now.

Sony's LinkBuds S are also discounted, going for $108 after a 46 percent discount, which looks to be the lowest they've sold for so far. These are an honorable mention in our guide and have a small and light design to make them comfortable for long periods of wear. They also offer punchy sound and capable active noise cancelation.

