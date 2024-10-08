Apple's AirPods Pro 2 drop to $169 for October Prime Day

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

We consider Apple's AirPods Pro to be the best wireless earbuds for iPhone owners, and you can snag a pair for less right now thanks to October Prime Day. The AirPods Pro are down to $169 for the sale event, which represents a decent discount over the regular $250 price.

Apple may not have fully revamped these buds back in September like it did with the standard AirPods, but it did bring a bunch of new features to the AirPods Pro 2. Voice isolation is designed to make you sound better on calls, while Siri interactions let you use gestures like a head nod to say yes to Siri during times when you can't use your voice to reply.

Arguably the biggest new feature coming to the AirPods Pro is the hearing test and the ability to use the earbuds as over-the-counter hearing aids. That hasn't rolled out just yet, but it's expected sometime before the end of the year.

Otherwise, the AirPods Pro 2 have excellent sound quality, with equally solid ANC to match, plus a Transparency Mode that's hard to beat. Like all other Apple earbuds, the Pros support seamless pairing and switching between other Apple devices. So while they're great for folks with an iPhone, you'll get even more use out of them if you live within the Apple ecosystem and have other devices like an iPad or a MacBook.

Their design might be a little stale at this point, and you could say their battery life is just average, but the AirPods Pro remain a solid option for iPhone users looking for a reliable pair of wireless earbuds. If you're not willing to spend quite so much, consider the AirPods Pro 4 with ANC, which just came out last month.

