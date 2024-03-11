Apple's AirPods Pro are back to a low of $190

Spring is coming, and with it comes many opportunities to put your earbuds in and go on a sunny walk reminiscent of a movie montage. If you're looking for an updated pair that won't cost too much, there's good news: The second-generation Apple AirPods Pro are currently on sale for $190, down from $249. The 24 percent discount brings these earbuds back to their record-low price.

Apple released its second-gen AirPods Pro in late 2022, and while they're certainly not a budget wireless earbud, they offer a lot for under $200. We gave them an 88 in our initial review thanks to several internal updates from their predecessor, such as the ability to swipe for volume control (handy if your device isn't nearby). Apple also added Adaptive Transparency, Personalized Spatial Audio and an H2 chip that improves noise canceling. Externally, Apple shrunk the ear tip for a better fit.

Even the case got an upgrade, with a built-in speaker that will ping if you need to find it and a hook for a lanyard (of course, the string is available separately). Speaking of locating it, the second-gen AirPods Pro case also got a U1 chip that powers Precision Finding in Find My.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter and subscribe to the Engadget Deals newsletter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.