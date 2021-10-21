Apple's AirTags are 10 percent off at Woot today

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Apple's tiny Bluetooth trackers are already fairly affordable, but Woot's latest one-day sale makes them even cheaper. You can get an AirTag from the online retailer for $26 today only, which is 10 percent off its normal price. Woot knocked the price of a four-pack down to $95 earlier this month, and while this price for one AirTag isn't as cheap as that, it remains the best discount we've seen on a single pack. Just make sure to familiarize yourself with Woot's return policy before picking one up.

AirTags are the trackers to get if you live within the Apple ecosystem. They pair just as quickly to iOS device as AirPods do and those with newer iPhones can use Precision Finding to see when they're close to their lost items. From the Find My app, you can force the AirTag to play a chime to better direct you to your things, and if the item isn't anywhere near you, the app can show you its last known location. With Lost Mode enabled, you'll get an alert when Apple's network of devices detects the location of the AirTag in question, and you can choose to share your phone number and message — just in case someone else finds your stuff.

Aside from the fact that AirTags will only work with Apple devices — sorry Android fans — the biggest problem with them is their lack of a keyring hole. So unless you plan on sticking the tracker in the folds of a wallet or a backpack pocket, you'll need an AirTag holder to hook it onto your keys and other items. Thankfully, you don't need to drop more than the price of the tracker itself on one of Apple's own cases; there are plenty of solid, affordable third-party AirTag cases out there right now. Also, while an AirTag's battery should last for a year, it's wise to keep a couple of extra watch batteries on hand for when you inevitably need to replace it.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.