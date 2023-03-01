Apple's M2 Mac mini falls to a new low of $549

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.

Last week, Apple's new M2 Mac mini saw its first discount on Amazon, but now it's dropped even further, with a full $50 off the list price at B&H Photo. The discount applies to the the 256GB mini M2 and the 512GB mini M2, both with 8GB of RAM, bringing the tiny but mighty computers down to $549 and $749, respectively. It looks like Amazon is matching the price on both the 256GB model and the larger 512GB configuration. The Mac minis with the M2 Pro chip aren't seeing the same discount, though Amazon is listing those $10 below Apple's suggested price.

Apple Apple Mac mini M2, 2023 The entry-level models of the new Mac mini are on sale for their steepest discount since the powerful desktop units debuted earlier this year. $549 at B&H Photo

If you're looking for a powerful desktop computer you can pair up with any monitor you have on hand, this is a great, low-cost way to get the power of Apple's new M2 chip. In our review, we gave the mini a solid score of 86, praising the excellent performance and the still-great, squat aluminum design that disappears into your desk. Around back, you've got plenty of ports to handle your accessories, including two Thunderbolt 4 UCB-C ports, an HDMI port with 4K output at 240Hz and 8K at 60Hz, two USB-A ports, a 3.5mm headphone jack and a gigabit Ethernet port, which you can upgrade to a 10 gigabit port, but it'll cost you an extra $150.

Inside, there's the namesake M2 chip, which Apple first first offered in 2022. The chip combines computing operations, like CPU, GPU, input/output interfaces and certain memory processes into one "system on a chip," allowing for faster processing speeds. Apple has put the chip into new iPad Pros, their latest MacBook Pros and now the Mac mini. The chips in the discounted models have eight CPU cores, 10 graphics cores, 8GB of RAM and either 256GB or 512GB of storage. That 8GB of RAM may strain under heavy browser tab loads, but should be suitable for most people's everyday work flows. The minis also make a good home theater computer, if you want even more customization than you'd get with an Apple TV.

