Apple's M2 MacBook Air drops to $849 at Amazon

If you're anything like me, then you put off buying a new MacBook until absolutely necessary or there's a big sale to avoid a large bill. Right now, the latter is making a purchase more tempting, with Apple's 2022 MacBook Air with M2 chip on sale for $849 from $999. The 15 percent sale brings the 13.6-inch 256GB device down to a record-low price.

We gave the 2022 MacBook Air a 96 in our review when Apple first released it, dubbing the device "near-perfect." The MacBook is thinner than its predecessor, but the screen is a noticeable one-third of an inch larger — with a liquid retina display and up to 500 nits of brightness. Other perks include a 1080p FaceTime camera and a 60Hz refresh rate. We were also big fans of the 2022 MacBook Air's high-quality quad-speaker array and solid three-mic system. It also has a 3.5mm headphone jack, 2 USB-C thunderbolt ports and a MagSafe connector.

Our pick for 2024's best budget MacBook is currently $200 cheaper than the latest M3 chip MacBook Air but has similar stats. Both laptops offer an 8-core CPU, up to 10-core GPU and up to 18 hours of battery life. Plus, both devices have up to 24GB of unified memory and can handle up to 2TB of storage.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter and subscribe to the Engadget Deals newsletter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.