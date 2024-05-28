Apple's M3-powered MacBook Air laptops are up to $150 off right now

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

The M3-powered MacBook Air laptops have only been out a few weeks and there’s already a fairly substantial discount. Amazon is selling both versions of the laptop for up to $150 off . This brings the price of the 15-inch model down to $1,150, thanks to a discount of $100 and a clippable coupon worth $50. If that’s too much screen real estate for you, the 13-inch model is $100 off and currently an even $1,000 .

The M3 MacBook Air isn’t a huge change from its predecessor, but the additional horsepower makes it the best Apple laptop for most people . We loved the sturdy form factor, ultra-fast performance and the excellent speakers. The trackpad and keyboard are also top-tier.

In our review, we mentioned the excellent display and the lightweight design. We actually called the M3 MacBook Air “impossibly thin for a notebook” and praised its unibody aluminum case. There are some tradeoffs when compared to the M3 MacBook Pro, including no option for a Pro version of the chip, but the line between the two models is getting blurrier and blurrier. The Air will get the job done, even when making music or editing videos. The Pro line will do this stuff faster, but Apple’s ultraportable laptop is not just for browsing the web anymore.

There are some minor nitpicks worth going over. First of all, there’s no USB-C port on the right side, which could make it difficult to integrate the computer into a pre-existing home office setup. The display’s also limited to a 60Hz refresh rate, which could be an issue with some AAA games.

It’s worth noting that both of these deals are for the standard version of each laptop with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of solid-state storage. However, you can up both the RAM and storage and still get a discount. The 16GB/512GB 15-inch model costs $1,500 as part of this sale, a discount of $200, and the specced out 13-inch version costs $1,350, which is a savings of $150.

