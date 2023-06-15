Apple's new 15.3-inch MacBook Air is already $100 off It received a score of 96 in our recent review.

Apple has just released its new 15-inch Macbook Air, and it's already touting a $100 price cut. Amazon had already run a pre-release sale knocking $50 off the price but the retailer has now discounted the 256GB model in Starlight from $1,300 to $1,200 (Space Gray and Midnight are $66 off), and the 512GB option in Midnight from $1,500 to $1,400. Yes, upwards of $1,000 for a laptop is still not chump change, but that $100 savings could go toward a case, AirPods or even some fun non-Apple product.

The new 15-inch model finally gives MacBook Air fans a chance for nearly as much screen real estate as its more expensive and heavier Pro counterpart. We gave it a 96 in our review and found the 3.3-pound MacBook's light, thin design and sharp 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display especially impressive. It utilizes the same well-performing M2 chip as the 13-inch model, bringing an 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU.

Other features include a 1080p HD camera, a six-speaker sound system and up to 18 hours of battery life. Storage-wise, it can configure up to 2TB of SSD. The device itself has two thunderbolt ports, a headphone jack and a MagSafe charging point. Most of these features mirror those available in last year's 13-inch MacBook Air, which also received a 96 when we reviewed it.

