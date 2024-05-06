Apple's third-gen AirPods are back on sale for $140

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

Update 10:54am ET: This deal has expired.

If you're looking for a great pair of earbuds without breaking the bank for yourself (or as a gift), now's a good time to shop. Apple's third-generation AirPods are currently down to $140 from $169 — a 17 percent discount. This deal brings the AirPods back down to their record-low price.

Apple launched its third-generation AirPods in 2021, and they were a big improvement on their predecessor. We gave the model an 88 in our review thanks to features like a more comfortable design and much better audio quality. The new look is more contoured and a third of the second-generation model's length. The new shape also helps improve audio quality as they're better at directing sound into your ear.

The third-gen AirPods and their charging case also offer IPX4 sweat and water resistance. Speaking of charging, this model has a longer battery life, lasting for six hours at a time and 30 hours in total with the case. Plus, they have always on-Siri and more accurately determine when they're in your ears.

