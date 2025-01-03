Apple Fitness+ gets Strava integration and new workouts

Apple is kicking off 2025 with a new wave of updates to Apple Fitness+. This time, the company is not only adding new content to the service's yoga, strength training, and meditation programs, but also offering a new integration with another popular fitness app: Strava.

If there's any problem with Fitness+'s offerings up until this point, it's that they primarily cater to beginners. Yoga Peak Poses could be one way that changes. Apple is adding yoga retreat-inspired workshops focused on specific, challenging yoga poses like Dancer or Crow. "For each pose, there's a 10-minute prep flow to warm users up," Apple says, followed by a "corresponding 10-minute practice session." You can use the workshop to build on your skills and hopefully end up pulling off a tricky pose in the process.

If strength training is more your speed, Fitness+ is also getting a new three week-long progressive strength training program Apple has dubbed "Three Perfect Weeks of Strength." The program is spread across a dozen 30-minute workouts, with the first week focused on "Progressive Overload," the second on "Time Under Tension," and the third on "Dynamic Power." Apple says its designed the program to be repeatable so you can run through it again with different weights as you grow stronger. Don't expect it to be as in-depth as Peloton's new strength training app, but it's nice to have more options.

Apple

One of the more interesting new additions in this update is how Fitness+ will integrate with Strava. When you share a Fitness+ workout to Strava, the app will now display things like the Fitness+ workout you performed or trainer who led it, on top of your normal health metrics. Apple is offering Strava subscribers up to three months of Fitness+ at no additional costs in a savvy bit of cross-promotion, too.

Alongside these new additions is a grab bag of other new features, like an Intro to Breath Meditation class, a selection of workouts designed around training for pickleball, a new slate of Apple's celebrity-led Time to Walk audio stories, and workout playlists focused on Janet Jackson (on January 13), Coldplay (on January 20), Bruno Mars (on January 27) and Kendrick Lamar (on February 3).