Don't freak out, but Nintendo is killing off Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp

Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp will cease to exist on November 28 , but players' saves should be getting a new home. Since its global launch in 2017 , Pocket Camp has offered the core Animal Crossing experience on smartphones, including limited time special events .

Sales of Leaf Tickets, the in-game currency for speeding up access to camp accessories, will stop on November 27. The company is also ending its subscription plans for the Pocket Camp Club, which provides additional in-game cosmetics each month. New plans will not be accepted after October 28 and existing subscriptions will not renew after that date.

But all is not lost for those of us who have invested a lot of hours into building pint-sized communities. Nintendo cushioned the blow with the news that a new app is in the works where existing players can continue their save files. The new take on the game will be a paid purchase with no in-app purchases, as opposed to Pocket Camp's freemium approach. The team promised more information on the new app this October.