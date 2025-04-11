WhatsApp just got a bunch of new features, including document scanning

WhatsApp just rolled out a dozen new features . Most of these are small, but they add up to a fairly substantial software update. Let's go over some of the more notable additions.

Chats now allow for tappable reactions, which is basically like adding a thumbs up to someone else's reaction. Group chats feature an indicator that lets users know how many people are actually online. This will be right underneath the group name. Solo conversations now offer the ability to create an event, complete with an RSVP mechanic. This event can also be pinned in the chat.

There are a couple of chat tools just for iPhone users, including the ability to scan and send documents directly from the app. Users can also now set WhatsApp as the default messaging and calling app on iPhones.

Calls finally have their own dedicated tab, which is where folks go to make calls, share call links and manage their history. Users can also add someone from a video call directly from a chat thread. Video calls now offer a pinch to zoom feature, but only on iPhones. WhatsApp also says it has updated its technology for smoother video calls.

Channel admins can now record and share short videos with followers and there are voice message transcripts available on the Channels tab. Finally, admins can share QR codes that link directly to the channel.

ICYMI, here's what's new on WhatsApp 👇 → chat themes! change up your chats with preset wallpapers and bubble colors or choose your own → you can now add music to your WhatsApp Status 🎵 → avatars got an upgrade so they look even more like you — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) March 31, 2025