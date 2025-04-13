Apple is reportedly working on two new versions of the Vision Pro

Apple hasn't abandoned its previously rumored plans to release a less expensive Vision Pro, according to Bloomberg . Mark Gurman reports in the Power On newsletter this weekend that the company has two new models in development: one that's lighter and cheaper than the first generation headset, and one that would tether to a Mac. While Apple had once considered the latter setup for AR glasses , it shifted the idea over to the Vision Pro so it can "create an ultra-low-latency system for streaming a user's Mac display or for connecting to high-end enterprise applications," according to Gurman.

Apple's ultimate goal, though, is reportedly to create AR glasses that are practical and comfortable enough to be worn like regular glasses, and the next iterations of the Vision Pro are seen as steps toward getting there. Gurman reports that Apple CEO Tim Cook is "hell-bent on creating an industry-leading product before Meta can."