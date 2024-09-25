Advertisement
The Meta Quest 3S vs Meta Quest 2 and Meta Quest 3: Finding a happy medium

How does Meta's new VR headset compare to the models that came before?

amy skorheim
Reporter, Buying Advice
Meta

Meta announced its new mixed reality headset during the 2024 Meta Connect keynote on Wednesday. The Meta Quest 3S will start at $300 and represents a more affordable, yet higher-specced option between the $500 Quest 3 from last year and 2020's (soon to be discontinued) Quest 2.

The new model has the same processor as the Quest 3, as well as the same full-color external cameras to enable mixed reality features. The per-eye resolution matches that of the Quest 2, instead of the 4K pixel dimensions of the Quest 3. The 3S is also equipped with Fresnel lenses like the second model — the slimmer pancake lenses are reserved for the pricier set. Along with the new device, Meta also announced a price change for the existing Meta Quest 3; It now comes in just one storage capacity, 512GB, but that configuration goes for $500 instead of $650.

The Meta Quest 3 is our current pick for the best VR headset overall, so it'll be interesting to see whether the Meta Quest 3S improves upon the previous generation's winning formula of relative affordability combined with useful mixed reality, realistic VR immersion and support for a healthy library of games. Engadget's Devindra Hardawar gave the both the Quest 3 and Quest 2 positive reviews upon their debuts and our verdict on the Quest 3S will come soon, once we've had a chance to test the new set.

But if you can't wait until then, here's a quick rundown of how the specs of Meta's three consumer-grade VR headsets compare side by side (while omitting the overly expensive yet underwhelming Quest Pro, which will also go the way of Quest 2 once current inventory runs out). Pre-orders for the Meta Quest 3S open on September 25 and the headset will hits shelves October 15.

Meta Quest 2

Meta Quest 3

Meta Quest 3S

Price (MSRP)

$200 128GB

$300 256GB

$500 512GB

$300 128GB

$400 256GB

Release date

Octover 12, 2020

October 10, 2023

October 15, 2024

Weight

503 grams

515 grams

514 grams

Processor

Snapdragon XR2 Gen 1

Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2

Snapdragon XR2 Gen2

RAM

6GB

8GB

8GB

Storage

128GB or 256GB

512GB

128GB or 256GB

Per-eye resolution

1832 x 1920 pixels

2064 x 2208 pixels

1832 x 1920 pixels

Refresh rate

60Hz, 72Hz, 90Hz

72Hz, 80Hz, 90Hz, 120Hz

90Hz, 120Hz

Field of view

96 degrees horizontal

90 degrees vertical

110 degrees horizontal

96 degrees vertical

96 degrees horizontal

90 degrees vertical

Included controllers

Meta Quest 2 Touch

Meta Quest Touch Plus

Meta Quest Touch Plus

Mixed reality cameras

2 x B&W cameras

2 x 4 MP RGB cameras

2 x 4 MP RBG cameras

External tracking sensors

2 x B&W cameras

4 x IR cameras

4 x VGA cameras

Eye tracking

None

None

None

Battery life

2 hours average

2.2 hours average

2.5 hours average

Connectivity

Wi-Fi 6

Wi-Fi 6E

not specified

