The Meta Quest 3S vs Meta Quest 2 and Meta Quest 3: Finding a happy medium
How does Meta's new VR headset compare to the models that came before?
Meta announced its new mixed reality headset during the 2024 Meta Connect keynote on Wednesday. The Meta Quest 3S will start at $300 and represents a more affordable, yet higher-specced option between the $500 Quest 3 from last year and 2020's (soon to be discontinued) Quest 2.
The new model has the same processor as the Quest 3, as well as the same full-color external cameras to enable mixed reality features. The per-eye resolution matches that of the Quest 2, instead of the 4K pixel dimensions of the Quest 3. The 3S is also equipped with Fresnel lenses like the second model — the slimmer pancake lenses are reserved for the pricier set. Along with the new device, Meta also announced a price change for the existing Meta Quest 3; It now comes in just one storage capacity, 512GB, but that configuration goes for $500 instead of $650.
The Meta Quest 3 is our current pick for the best VR headset overall, so it'll be interesting to see whether the Meta Quest 3S improves upon the previous generation's winning formula of relative affordability combined with useful mixed reality, realistic VR immersion and support for a healthy library of games. Engadget's Devindra Hardawar gave the both the Quest 3 and Quest 2 positive reviews upon their debuts and our verdict on the Quest 3S will come soon, once we've had a chance to test the new set.
But if you can't wait until then, here's a quick rundown of how the specs of Meta's three consumer-grade VR headsets compare side by side (while omitting the overly expensive yet underwhelming Quest Pro, which will also go the way of Quest 2 once current inventory runs out). Pre-orders for the Meta Quest 3S open on September 25 and the headset will hits shelves October 15.
Meta Quest 2
Meta Quest 3
Meta Quest 3S
Price (MSRP)
$200 128GB
$300 256GB
$500 512GB
$300 128GB
$400 256GB
Release date
Octover 12, 2020
October 10, 2023
October 15, 2024
Weight
503 grams
515 grams
514 grams
Processor
Snapdragon XR2 Gen 1
Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2
Snapdragon XR2 Gen2
RAM
6GB
8GB
8GB
Storage
128GB or 256GB
512GB
128GB or 256GB
Per-eye resolution
1832 x 1920 pixels
2064 x 2208 pixels
1832 x 1920 pixels
Refresh rate
60Hz, 72Hz, 90Hz
72Hz, 80Hz, 90Hz, 120Hz
90Hz, 120Hz
Field of view
96 degrees horizontal
90 degrees vertical
110 degrees horizontal
96 degrees vertical
96 degrees horizontal
90 degrees vertical
Included controllers
Meta Quest 2 Touch
Meta Quest Touch Plus
Meta Quest Touch Plus
Mixed reality cameras
2 x B&W cameras
2 x 4 MP RGB cameras
2 x 4 MP RBG cameras
External tracking sensors
2 x B&W cameras
4 x IR cameras
4 x VGA cameras
Eye tracking
None
None
None
Battery life
2 hours average
2.2 hours average
2.5 hours average
Connectivity
Wi-Fi 6
Wi-Fi 6E
not specified
