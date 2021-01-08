ArcX's wearable joystick is a Bluetooth remote for your phone

If you’re running, the last thing you want to do is break your stride to fiddle with your phone or watch for whatever reason. Answering calls, changing tracks, marking lap times, all of it distracts you from the pursuit of a better time when you’re striking the sidewalk. That’s the problem that ArcX believes it’s fixed with its silicon ring with a small joystick on one end. The idea being that you can wear this and leave your phone (or other smart device) packed away for the duration of your trip.

The ArcX can be placed inside a series of cases, so if you choose to ride a bike (or go out for a paddle) you can strap it to the handlebars or your oars. Naturally, you’ll also be able to use this as a remote control for any action cameras, wireless speakers or other Bluetooth-connected equipment. The company also offers an iOS / Android app that lets you set custom controls for a smartwatch or, more importantly, an emergency alarm.