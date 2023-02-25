Arlo video doorbells and security cameras are up to half off The Essential Wire-Free Video Doorbell has dropped to $100.

Folks on the lookout for a new video doorbell or home security camera might be interested in checking out the latest sale on Arlo gear. You can snap up the devices for up to half off at the minute, with the Essential Wire-Free Video Doorbell seeing the biggest drop from $200 to $100.

The doorbell, which you can plug in if you wish, offers a 180-degree wide field view and HD video with HDR. It captures video prior to motion-activated recordings, so you can see what caught the camera's attention (such as what someone was doing right before ringing the doorbell). You can speak to whoever's at your door from your phone thanks to two-way audio support. Alternatively, you can respond with quick reply prompts if you're busy. Arlo says the device is durable too, so it should be able to withstand the elements.

The doorbell should play nicely with other smart home security devices, as it has Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Samsung SmartThings support. Those who take out an Arlo Secure plan, meanwhile, will receive notifications when the doorbell detects people, vehicles, and packages.

The sale also includes a wired version of the doorbell, which is 47 percent off at $80. A two-pack of the spotlight camera, which offers 1080p video capture and color night vision without the need for a hub, will run you $160 (31 percent off). Meanwhile, an indoor camera with a privacy shield is $30 off at $70.

