Arturia offers 50 percent discount on its soft synths and effects

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This holiday might be a prime opportunity to build your music software library. Arturia has launched an early Black Friday sale that offers at least 50 percent off software from now through December 8th. The FX Collection 2 vintage plugin set has dropped to $199, while the V Collection 8 synth keyboard pack has been discounted to $299. The Pigments soft synth is available with the Spectrum sound pack for $99.

Steeper discounts are available to existing registered customers, Arturia said. The company didn't outline those extra savings, but you'll learn about your particular discounts if you sign in to the company's website.

We've used these software kits ourselves, and found them highly usable, versatile and surprisingly close to the real synths and other devices they're meant to emulate. You might not always appreciate the attempts to replicate the look and feel of those classic instruments, but that's easy to live with if you're determined to add an iconic sound to your music. The Black Friday sale prices just make this an easier decision — you'll pay far less than you would to buy the real machines, if you can even track them down.

Get the latest Black Friday and Cyber Monday offers by visiting our deals homepage and following @EngadgetDeals on Twitter.