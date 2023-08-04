Arturia’s summer sale is here with deep discounts on instruments and effects Pick up sound bank packs for just $5.

Arturia has officially begun its annual summer sale, offering steep discounts on a vast array of digital instruments, effects and sound bank packs. The average discount is 50 percent, so you can pick up the well-regarded Pigments synthesizer for $100 instead of $200 or the infamous Dist Coldfire distortion effect plugin for $50 instead of $100.

The sale applies to nearly every standalone digital instrument and effect, so check the site to find something up your alley. The sale also includes sound banks, which are basically packs of presets available in a number of musical genres. You can pick up a pack of 32 presets for just $5 or a more extensive pack of 150 presets for $15.

However, this sale is only for individual instruments and effects, so it doesn’t include combo packs like the V Collection 9. Each synthesizer within the collection, like the Solina V and Vox Continental V, is on sale, but buying the whole pack at full price is still the better deal, as each synth is $100 and the pack is $600. The same goes for effects bundles.

The sale also doesn’t include hardware instruments, like the PolyBrute or the MatrixBrute. Those are still full price via Arturia, though you could find deals at retail outlets. Arturia’s summer sale lasts until August 15th, so make haste if you want to catch some discounts. The company does regularly offer similar site-wide sales if you miss out. The next one will likely be for the holidays.

