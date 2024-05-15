Assassin's Creed Shadows brings stealthy mayhem to feudal Japan on November 15

Assassin's Creed Shadows will be available globally on November 15 . The latest iteration of the historical murder sim will be playable on a bunch of devices, including PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC via the Ubisoft Store and the Epic Games Store. It’ll also be available for Apple silicon Mac computers right at launch, which is something of a rarity, and on cloud gaming platforms like Amazon Luna and Ubisoft+.

If the name sounds unfamiliar, the game used to be called Assassin’s Creed Codename Red and it’s been in development since at least 2022 . It’s set in feudal Japan and the developer promises “a very different type of Assassin’s Creed game.” Ubisoft Quebec is leading work on the project, suggesting it could resemble something like the expansive Assassin's Creed Odyssey more than the streamlined Assassin’s Creed Mirage .

It’s hard to make out any major gameplay changes from the trailer, as it’s primarily cinematics. The vibes seem pretty cool though. Also, 16th-century Japan is one heck of a great setting. Here’s hoping Ubisoft nails it. The game features two playable characters, a samurai and a shinobi assassin. Each has unique playstyles, with the assassin Naoe favoring stealth and the samurai Yasuke preferring brute force.

Assassin's Creed Shadows will also be playable a bit early for Ubisoft+ subscribers, on November 12. It’ll be available in the usual array of editions . The standard version costs $70, which has somehow become the new normal price for AAA games. The Gold Edition costs $110 and nets players a season pass for DLC, a bonus quest and early access to the game on November 12, just like Ubisoft+ subscribers.

The Ultimate Edition costs $130 and includes everything just mentioned, plus a red and black photo filter and some character skins. Finally, the Collector’s Edition comes in at a jaw-dropping $280 and adds some nifty physical trinkets, including a SteelBook case, a paper world map, figurines of the main characters, a large art book, two lithographs and more. Ubisoft promises another trailer in June that will focus on gameplay.

This article contains affiliate links; if you click such a link and make a purchase, we may earn a commission.