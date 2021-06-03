'Assassin's Creed Valhalla' DLC will let you lay siege to Paris this summer

When Assassin's Creed Valhalla new expansion comes out this summer, it will allow players to relieve the Siege of Paris, Ubisoft announced at its Forward E3 event on Saturday. Historically, the 845 CE event culminated with the Vikings occupying the city and doing what they did best, plundering it for all it was worth.

How the event will unfold in Valhalla, we'll see, but Ubisoft promised the DLC will include new weapons, gear and abilities for players to discover. Additionally, The Siege of Paris will see the return of a fan favorite feature: black box infiltration missions. Leaning into the franchise's sandbox roots, these will give you an objective to complete, but how you go about accomplishing it will be up to you.

Come this fall, Ubisoft will also release a new Discovery Tour for Assassin's Creed Valhalla. The company said the educational software will be free for all Valhalla owners. The AC team redesigned the experience to allow you to play as people from the era so that you can get an idea of what life was like in the Early Middle Ages. For the first time, Ubisoft also plans to support an AC game beyond its first year of availability. The company said it's working on more expansions it plans to release next year.