‘AC Valhalla’ patch brings a performance mode toggle to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S

Worth noting here is that the game had performance and quality presets already, but you couldn’t set them yourself. Instead, each console stuck with a default performance target. For the PS5 and Xbox Series X, that meant 60 frames per second, while the Xbox Series S stuck to a more modest 30 frames per second. Ubisoft says the update also tweaks the Series X and Series S versions of the game to improve overall performance, including the screen tearing that’s been an issue on those consoles.

If you’ve had a chance to play Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, you’ll know it’s a buggy game in its current state. Thankfully, tomorrow’s update also comes with a long list of bug fixes. There are too many to go over all of them, but a couple stand out for addressing some of the more unusual and humorous glitches that slipped through the Q&A process. Once you install the update, you won’t have to worry about dogs levitating when your character pets them, and crows will no longer randomly fall from the sky when you visit Asgard. Oh, and fish in Norway will now spawn in bad weather. Good stuff.

The update will start rolling out at approximately 7 AM ET. Depending on the console, you can expect a download between 2.5GB and 5.3GB.