‘AC Valhalla’ patch brings a performance mode toggle to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S

Just in time for Thanksgiving in the US, Ubisoft is releasing the next major patch for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. Tomorrow you’ll be able to download the game’s 1.04 update. It comes with a host of improvements, but the most notable addition is a new setting that allows you to choose between performance and quality presets on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S.
When you pick the performance setting, your new console will try to consistently render the game at 60 frames per second while dynamically adjusting the resolution and other graphical settings. In quality mode, meanwhile, the game will prioritize fidelity while aiming for a 30 frames per second target.