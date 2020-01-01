Latest in Gear

Image credit: Astro / Logitech

Astro explains how its headsets will work with the PS5 and Xbox Series X

There's also a new A20 that works with both.
Kris Naudus, @krisnaudus
1h ago
Astro A20
Astro / Logitech

With a new console generation just over the horizon a big question on the minds of many gamers is, “How much am I going to spend on new accessories?” The cost of the system is often just the tip of the iceberg, as it’s possible to spend hundreds of dollars on new controllers or headsets when there’s no backward compatibility. Fortunately for your wallet, Astro Gaming has the latter covered — most of its existing headset lineup will be compatible with the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X at launch.

It’s going to work a little differently depending on which system you opt for, as well as by headset model. Wired sets like the A10, A40 and A40TR will continue to use the 3.5mm port on both the Xbox and PlayStation controllers. Wireless rigs like the A20, the MixAmp Pro TR and A50 Wireless will work via USB with the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X; the latter system requires the headset to download a firmware update. For a full audio mix on the PS5, gamers will need to pick up an HDMI adapter from the company’s website for $40. Astro is offering a $15 discount on the adapter to current headset owners who register their serial number and email via its website.

Gallery: Astro Gaming A20 Gen 2 | 12 Photos

12

If you aren’t the proud owner of an Astro headset just yet, or were thinking of upgrading from a much older pair, the company has a new release to check out — the second generation of its three-year-old Astro A20. The new model has the same shape and solid build as the original, but with improved V2 audio and a new color scheme (white with blue or green accents). It includes a USB transmitter for easy pairing with the console of your choice, so you no longer have to buy a headset specifically made for Xbox or PlayStation. If you find unplugging and replugging in the transmitter when you switch systems a pain in the ass, additional dongles are available from Astro Gaming for $20 in October.

The new Astro A20 will cost $120 when it comes out next month. If you add in the price of the dongle it’s still cheaper than the original A20 was at launch ($150), and way more budget-friendly than having to buy a separate headset for each new console.

In this article: astro, astrogaming, astro gaming, headset, headsets, a20, a10, a40, a40tr, a50 wireless, a20 gen 2, thebuyersguide, news, gear, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
