Astro explains how its headsets will work with the PS5 and Xbox Series X

With a new console generation just over the horizon a big question on the minds of many gamers is, “How much am I going to spend on new accessories?” The cost of the system is often just the tip of the iceberg, as it’s possible to spend hundreds of dollars on new controllers or headsets when there’s no backward compatibility. Fortunately for your wallet, Astro Gaming has the latter covered — most of its existing headset lineup will be compatible with the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X at launch.

It’s going to work a little differently depending on which system you opt for, as well as by headset model. Wired sets like the A10, A40 and A40TR will continue to use the 3.5mm port on both the Xbox and PlayStation controllers. Wireless rigs like the A20, the MixAmp Pro TR and A50 Wireless will work via USB with the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X; the latter system requires the headset to download a firmware update. For a full audio mix on the PS5, gamers will need to pick up an HDMI adapter from the company’s website for $40. Astro is offering a $15 discount on the adapter to current headset owners who register their serial number and email via its website.