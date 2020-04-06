Latest in Tomorrow

Image credit: Lucy Nicholson / Reuters

Atmospheric CO2 hits a record high while emissions drop

Lower emissions haven't affected what’s already up there.
Jen Diaz
1h ago
43 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

An empty freeway intersection is seen two days before Earth Day, after Los Angeles’ stay-at-home order caused a drop in pollution, as the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Pasadena, near Los Angeles, California, U.S., April 20, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson REFILE - CORRECTING LOCATION
Lucy Nicholson / Reuters

New data published by the Scripps Institution of Oceanography shows that the concentration of CO2 in the atmosphere has reached a record monthly high of 417 parts per million (ppm). This two ppm change since last May’s reading is in line with the average annual increase. While many predictions strongly suggested that behavior changes due to COVID-19 would affect the atmosphere, temporary shutdowns and slowdowns haven’t been enough to meaningfully decrease the amount of greenhouse gas still present in the atmosphere. 

Richard Betts, head of Climate Impacts at the United Kingdom’s national weather service, told New Scientist that he’s not surprised. “The analogy I use is filling a bath from a tap. The water from the tap is the emissions and the water level in the bath is the concentrations. We’re still putting CO2 into the atmosphere, it’s just building up slightly less fast than before. What we need to do is turn the tap off.”

By all accounts, pollution is down. According to NASA, nitrogen dioxide levels between New York and Washington, DC were down about 30% in March, compared to the average for the last five years. Earlier this year, figures published by CarbonBrief showed that the shutdowns associated with COVID-19 in China led to a 25 percent drop in carbon emissions. Photos from cities like Los Angeles, Moscow and New Delhi show smog-free skies over streets emptied by local shelter-in-place decrees. But in order to make a significant change to the CO2 concentration, those emissions would need to drop by 20 to 30 percent over the course of a year, according to the Scripps team.

In this article: pollution, CO2, Covid-19, Greenhouse gas, emissions, news, tomorrow
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Share
43 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Weber’s SmokeFire smart grills just got a lot better

Weber’s SmokeFire smart grills just got a lot better

View
Our readers find Nintendo’s Joy-Con controllers a crushing disappointment

Our readers find Nintendo’s Joy-Con controllers a crushing disappointment

View
Motorola's low-cost Moto G Fast and Moto E arrive on June 12th

Motorola's low-cost Moto G Fast and Moto E arrive on June 12th

View
The Trojan Horse in Trump’s anti-Twitter executive order

The Trojan Horse in Trump’s anti-Twitter executive order

View
Hulu will cut off older Roku players after June 24th

Hulu will cut off older Roku players after June 24th

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr